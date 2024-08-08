Aegis Reiterates Hold Rating for Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Aegis in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock. Aegis’ price target suggests a potential upside of 5.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

VSTO opened at $37.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -345.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $41.11.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $644.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.05 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 149.9% during the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 695,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,560,000 after acquiring an additional 417,050 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,884,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,318,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,002,000 after acquiring an additional 164,385 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 445.4% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 107,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 88,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter valued at about $2,711,000. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

