AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) PT Lowered to $8.00

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 53.55% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AerSale from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

AerSale Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASLE traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.21. 918,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,006. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.60. AerSale has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $16.69. The company has a market cap of $276.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -514.00 and a beta of 0.25.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.15). AerSale had a net margin of 0.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. AerSale’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AerSale will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AerSale

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in AerSale by 783.1% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of AerSale in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerSale in the second quarter worth $107,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AerSale by 30.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AerSale by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerSale Company Profile

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

