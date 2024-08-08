AirSculpt Technologies (AIRS) to Release Earnings on Friday

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 9th. Analysts expect AirSculpt Technologies to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. AirSculpt Technologies has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.14. AirSculpt Technologies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $47.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 million. On average, analysts expect AirSculpt Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AIRS opened at $3.86 on Thursday. AirSculpt Technologies has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.31. The company has a market cap of $222.22 million, a P/E ratio of 193.00 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AIRS. SVB Leerink lowered shares of AirSculpt Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.25 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of AirSculpt Technologies from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut AirSculpt Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. The company offers AirSculpt, a next-generation body contouring procedure that removes unwanted fat and tightens skin in a minimally invasive procedure.

