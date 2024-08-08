Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.27), Yahoo Finance reports. Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 72.68% and a negative return on equity of 111.80%. The business had revenue of $23.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Akoya Biosciences updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Akoya Biosciences Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AKYA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.97. 95,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,619. Akoya Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $6.55. The stock has a market cap of $97.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.73.

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AKYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BTIG Research cut Akoya Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akoya Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Akoya Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.06.

About Akoya Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.