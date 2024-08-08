Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $4.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 53.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AKYA. BTIG Research lowered Akoya Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Akoya Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akoya Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Akoya Biosciences from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.06.

Shares of NASDAQ AKYA opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.73. Akoya Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27). The business had revenue of $23.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 111.80% and a negative net margin of 72.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akoya Biosciences will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKYA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 10,169.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 291.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,746 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 16.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 9,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,454,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after buying an additional 46,131 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 115,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 73,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

