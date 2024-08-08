Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.060-2.070 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $920.8 million-$931.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $923.7 million. Alarm.com also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.06-2.07 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Alarm.com to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.83.

Shares of ALRM stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,192. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.91 and a 200 day moving average of $67.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Alarm.com has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $77.29.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $223.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.32 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

