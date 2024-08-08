Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $331.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Albany International updated its FY24 guidance to $3.55 to $4.05 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.550-4.050 EPS.

Albany International Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $87.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Albany International has a 52-week low of $78.20 and a 52-week high of $99.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIN. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Albany International from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Albany International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Albany International from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Albany International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

