Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $85.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $102.00.

ALB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Albemarle from $122.00 to $95.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $128.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Albemarle from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Albemarle from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $128.37.

Albemarle stock opened at $79.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.66. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $203.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.49). Albemarle had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Albemarle will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 58.91%.

In other Albemarle news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,083,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,034,787,000 after purchasing an additional 82,874 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,076,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,022,420,000 after buying an additional 3,979,885 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,800,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $838,025,000 after buying an additional 1,396,624 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,185,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $749,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Albemarle by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,476,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $502,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

