Albion Financial Group UT Buys Shares of 8,250 First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ SDVY traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.58. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $37.25.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.1503 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

