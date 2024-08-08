Albion Financial Group UT Invests $131,000 in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 24,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 173,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JPSE traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.55. 3,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,731. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.07. The company has a market cap of $490.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $48.92.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

