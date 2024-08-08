Albion Financial Group UT Raises Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,936,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $842,283,000 after buying an additional 1,689,053 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,030,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $719,526,000 after buying an additional 49,712 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 220.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,600,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $346,008,000 after buying an additional 5,914,301 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,374,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,908,000 after buying an additional 826,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,467,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,198,000 after buying an additional 1,376,221 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

NYSE:DAL traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.72. 2,707,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,719,650. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.47 and its 200-day moving average is $45.89. The stock has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $53.86.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.01). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Willie Cw Chiang purchased 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.90 per share, with a total value of $439,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

