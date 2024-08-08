Albion Financial Group UT Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 242,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,445,000 after buying an additional 28,515 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 19,359 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 79,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.43. 2,906,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,310,313. The stock has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.47. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $92.13.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

