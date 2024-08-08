Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $15.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 71.80% and a negative net margin of 125.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Alector Stock Performance

Shares of ALEC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.10. 486,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,538. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.61. The stock has a market cap of $491.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.72. Alector has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $8.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alector

In other Alector news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 25,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $120,648.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,975,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,481,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gary Romano sold 8,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $38,592.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,710.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 25,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $120,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,975,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,481,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,095 shares of company stock valued at $192,456. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALEC. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alector in a research report on Monday, July 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Alector in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

