Aleph Zero Price Tops $0.44 on Top Exchanges (AZERO)

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 8th. Aleph Zero has a total market cap of $117.88 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aleph Zero coin can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00000703 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Aleph Zero has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Aleph Zero

Aleph Zero was first traded on January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 336,231,180 coins and its circulating supply is 269,478,008 coins. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aleph Zero’s official message board is www.alephzero.org/blog. Aleph Zero’s official website is www.alephzero.org. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aleph Zero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero (AZERO) is a blockchain platform focused on providing high-performance, secure, and privacy-preserving transaction processing through its unique consensus algorithm and zero-knowledge proof framework. It supports various applications, particularly in DeFi, privacy, smart contracts, and interoperability.”

