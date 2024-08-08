Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ALIT. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Alight from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Alight from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Alight from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Alight Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ALIT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,024,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,228,059. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Alight has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.87.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Alight had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.41 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Alight will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alight

In other Alight news, COO Katie J. Rooney sold 47,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $340,220.61. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,880,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,482,153.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alight

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALIT. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alight in the 4th quarter worth about $78,831,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in Alight in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,239,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alight in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,947,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Alight by 1,767.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,998,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Alight by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,171,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,711 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

Featured Articles

