Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Raised to Outperform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $2.25.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allot Communications in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Allot Communications

Allot Communications Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLT opened at $2.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.23. The firm has a market cap of $109.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. Allot Communications has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $3.41.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 88.89% and a negative net margin of 57.45%. The company had revenue of $21.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allot Communications will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allot Communications

(Get Free Report)

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.