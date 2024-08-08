Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $210.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.13% from the company’s current price.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alphabet from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.74.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $158.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $120.21 and a 1-year high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total transaction of $3,897,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,258,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,132,665.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total transaction of $3,897,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,258,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,132,665.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,888.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,308 shares of company stock worth $21,385,000. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

