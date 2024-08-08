Alphabet’s (GOOGL) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $222.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 39.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.74.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $158.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $120.21 and a 52-week high of $191.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.41 and a 200 day moving average of $161.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total value of $3,652,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,182,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,310,204.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,640.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total transaction of $3,652,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,182,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,310,204.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,308 shares of company stock valued at $21,385,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 75.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

