Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alto Ingredients’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Alto Ingredients Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:ALTO traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.46. 173,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,400. Alto Ingredients has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The firm has a market cap of $110.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.79.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $236.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.17 million. Alto Ingredients had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alto Ingredients will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,494,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 413,116 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alto Ingredients by 8.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 585,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 46,454 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alto Ingredients during the second quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at about $560,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces, distributes, and markets specialty alcohols, renewable fuel, and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Western Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils in the food and beverage markets; alcohols and other products for paint applications and fertilizers in the industrial and agriculture markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn protein meal, corn protein feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications, as well as yeast for human consumption.

Further Reading

