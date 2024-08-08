AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Earns Hold Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their hold rating on shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.10 to $3.20 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of $5.37.

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $4.83 on Monday. AMC Entertainment has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $54.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.36.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. AMC Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,187,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,548,000 after buying an additional 6,577,228 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,605,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1,894.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,121,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,805 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,842,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 374.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 818,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 645,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

