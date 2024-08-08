Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Expected to Earn Q2 2026 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amdocs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.73. The consensus estimate for Amdocs’ current full-year earnings is $5.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amdocs’ FY2026 earnings at $7.08 EPS.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 10.62%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $81.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amdocs has a 52-week low of $74.41 and a 52-week high of $94.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.01 and a 200 day moving average of $85.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amdocs

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOX. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 33.2% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,667,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,287,000 after buying an additional 1,412,826 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,694,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 39.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,771,000 after purchasing an additional 576,168 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,059,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 22.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,395,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,119,000 after purchasing an additional 258,343 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

