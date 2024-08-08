American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 9th. Analysts expect American Axle & Manufacturing to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Axle & Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of AXL opened at $6.08 on Thursday. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $8.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market cap of $714.13 million, a PE ratio of -86.79 and a beta of 2.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

