American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AFG traded up $3.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $127.19. The company had a trading volume of 281,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,596. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. American Financial Group has a 12 month low of $105.22 and a 12 month high of $137.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.15.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other American Financial Group news, Director Amy Y. Murray purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.17 per share, for a total transaction of $150,204.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $150,204. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AFG shares. Citigroup lowered American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $144.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.75.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

