Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.00 earnings per share. Amgen updated its FY24 guidance to $19.10-20.10 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 19.100-20.100 EPS.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN traded up $12.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $324.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,707,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,929. Amgen has a twelve month low of $248.38 and a twelve month high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $317.58 and its 200-day moving average is $298.65. The company has a market capitalization of $174.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus upped their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target (down from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price target on Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.89.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

