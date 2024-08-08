AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $740.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. AMN Healthcare Services updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMN traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.21. 779,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.12. AMN Healthcare Services has a one year low of $46.74 and a one year high of $92.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMN shares. StockNews.com cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.67.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

