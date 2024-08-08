Analysts’ Downgrades for August 8th (ABEV, AEIS, AMBC, APO, BHE, BMBL, BP, BRO, BWEN, CCU)

Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, August 8th:

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $5.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an outperform rating to an inline rating. Evercore ISI currently has $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $17.00.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $6.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $13.00.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00.

BP (NYSE:BP) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to an underweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $21.00.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) was downgraded by analysts at Lake Street Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $32.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $60.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $205.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $270.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $191.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $239.00.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $10.00.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an outperform rating to an in-line rating. The firm currently has $27.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $31.00.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. Piper Sandler currently has $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $7.00.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $8.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Mizuho currently has $22.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $36.00.

iPower (NYSE:IPW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $99.00 price target on the stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $16.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $23.00.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $6.00.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Truist Financial Co. currently has $31.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $53.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $63.00.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $4.00.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the stock.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating. Craig Hallum currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) was downgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $95.00 target price on the stock.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.

