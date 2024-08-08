Analysts Offer Predictions for Owens & Minor, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Owens & Minor in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now expects that the company will earn $1.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.53. The consensus estimate for Owens & Minor’s current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. Owens & Minor’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their target price on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of OMI opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.06, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.25. Owens & Minor has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $28.35.

In related news, Director Mark A. Beck sold 9,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $161,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,406.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Beck sold 9,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $161,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,406.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Heath H. Galloway sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $40,985.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,148,201.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,923 shares of company stock valued at $562,711 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 52.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 1.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 66,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

