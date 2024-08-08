Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for ArcBest (ARCB)

ArcBest (NASDAQ: ARCB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/6/2024 – ArcBest had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $131.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2024 – ArcBest had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $134.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/5/2024 – ArcBest was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/5/2024 – ArcBest had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $148.00 to $136.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2024 – ArcBest had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $110.00 to $112.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

7/9/2024 – ArcBest was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $127.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $145.00.

7/8/2024 – ArcBest had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $176.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of ArcBest stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.33. The stock had a trading volume of 64,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,437. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.48. ArcBest Co. has a 12 month low of $86.93 and a 12 month high of $153.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.73 and its 200 day moving average is $124.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.05). ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in ArcBest by 4.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 525,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,267,000 after buying an additional 20,115 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in ArcBest by 9.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 165,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,537,000 after buying an additional 14,463 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after acquiring an additional 26,411 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 2.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 110,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,313,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

