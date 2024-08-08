Analysts Set Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) PT at C$40.22

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$40.29.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CWB. CIBC cut shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$30.00 to C$55.80 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$35.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank Stock Down 0.3 %

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Jenny Siman sold 1,000 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.05, for a total transaction of C$46,050.00. In other news, Senior Officer Jenny Siman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.05, for a total value of C$46,050.00. Also, Senior Officer Trent Albert Erickson acquired 4,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$41.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$178,680.66. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWB opened at C$45.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.54. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of C$24.66 and a 12-month high of C$48.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$41.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.59.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$285.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$290.33 million. Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 31.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.5933775 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Western Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.61%.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

