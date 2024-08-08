Analysts Set Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Target Price at $17.40

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.70.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HR. Scotiabank increased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $17.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 0.89. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $19.47.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.90 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HR. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

