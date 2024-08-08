Analyzing TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) and Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY)

Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Free Report) and TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.0% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.5% of TSS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Leafbuyer Technologies and TSS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leafbuyer Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A TSS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Leafbuyer Technologies and TSS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leafbuyer Technologies -18.38% N/A -59.79% TSS 1.37% 26.78% 2.49%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Leafbuyer Technologies and TSS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leafbuyer Technologies $5.09 million 0.01 -$580,000.00 N/A N/A TSS $54.40 million 1.00 $70,000.00 $0.04 58.25

TSS has higher revenue and earnings than Leafbuyer Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Leafbuyer Technologies has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TSS has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TSS beats Leafbuyer Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leafbuyer Technologies

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, provides online resources for cannabis deals and specials in the United States. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About TSS

TSS, Inc. provides integration technology services to implement, operate, and maintain information technology systems to enterprises and users in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. It offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems. The company also provides technology consulting, design and engineering, project management, systems integration, system installation, facilities management, and IT procurement services. It serves IT OEM equipment, technology, and service companies; private sector businesses; and government or commercial end users. The company was formerly known as Fortress International Group, Inc. and changed its name to TSS, Inc. in June 2013. TSS, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

