Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 7.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Andersons’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Andersons Price Performance

Andersons stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.45. The company had a trading volume of 31,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,715. Andersons has a 12-month low of $45.07 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Andersons alerts:

Andersons Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Andersons

About Andersons

(Get Free Report)

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.