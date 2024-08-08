Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) CTO Sells $27,255.36 in Stock

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $27,255.36. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 125,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,607.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kulesh Shanmugasundaram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of Angi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $22,321.20.

On Monday, June 3rd, Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of Angi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $23,613.48.

ANGI opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.31. Angi Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $3.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.80 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Angi had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $315.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Angi Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Angi in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angi during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Angi by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10,447 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Angi in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Angi by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the period. 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ANGI shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Angi from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Angi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Angi in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.25 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Angi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.03.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

