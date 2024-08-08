AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AU. Scotiabank lifted their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. HSBC downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.50.

AngloGold Ashanti stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.91. 1,277,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,920,914. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $30.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.98.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AngloGold Ashanti will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 338.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

