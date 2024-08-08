AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The mining company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.
AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance
AngloGold Ashanti stock traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.75. 3,484,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,120. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $30.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.98.
AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Analysis on AngloGold Ashanti
About AngloGold Ashanti
AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AngloGold Ashanti
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Datadog Exceeds Q2 Expectations, Solidifies Market Leadership
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Cybersecurity Stock Surges, Promising Double-Digit Gains
Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.