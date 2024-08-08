AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The mining company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

AngloGold Ashanti stock traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.75. 3,484,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,120. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $30.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.98.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AngloGold Ashanti

About AngloGold Ashanti

(Get Free Report)

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.