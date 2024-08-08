ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. ANI Pharmaceuticals updated its FY24 guidance to $4.38-4.82 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.380-4.820 EPS.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.43. 2,134,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 0.75. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $70.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.86 and its 200-day moving average is $63.20.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

In related news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $1,288,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 213,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,733,886.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $1,288,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 213,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,733,886.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nikhil Lalwani sold 16,669 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $1,101,820.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,953,080.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,202 shares of company stock valued at $9,387,374. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

