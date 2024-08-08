Anna Lucsok Sells 8,083 Shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Stock

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) COO Anna Lucsok sold 8,083 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $64,906.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,349.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Zynex Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZYXI traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.84. 65,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Zynex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $13.77. The company has a market cap of $248.84 million, a PE ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.95.

Get Zynex alerts:

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Zynex had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $49.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Zynex’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZYXI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Zynex from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Zynex from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

View Our Latest Research Report on ZYXI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYXI. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Zynex by 101.4% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 242,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 122,128 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Zynex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $818,000. Cim LLC acquired a new position in Zynex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $446,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Zynex by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 122,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 38,865 shares during the period. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Zynex by 200.0% during the second quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

About Zynex

(Get Free Report)

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; E-Wave, an NMES device; M-Wave, an NMES device.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.