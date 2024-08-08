Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.200–0.140 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $60.0 million-$66.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $64.5 million.

Applied Optoelectronics Price Performance

AAOI traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,650,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,266. The stock has a market cap of $333.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $24.75.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $43.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.14 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 30.65% and a negative return on equity of 16.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAOI shares. B. Riley Financial restated a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.50.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

