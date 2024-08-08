Aprio Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,996 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,219,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,731,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,906,000 after buying an additional 108,026 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 8,010.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 466,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after buying an additional 460,848 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $941,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 25.7% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 454,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 92,848 shares in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.56. 2,795,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,683,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.22. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $11.72.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

