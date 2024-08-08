Aprio Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 168.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 39,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after buying an additional 24,484 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 165,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $672,000. Finally, One Day In July LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

ESGU traded up $2.73 on Thursday, reaching $116.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,421. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.69 and a fifty-two week high of $124.11.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2916 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

