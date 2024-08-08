Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $246,000 Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. City State Bank grew its stake in Progressive by 8.2% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in Progressive by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 22,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Progressive by 4.1% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $850,689.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,015,247.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Progressive news, CIO Jonathan S. Bauer sold 2,467 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $527,962.67. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 24,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,290,327.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $850,689.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,015,247.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,168 shares of company stock valued at $22,937,984 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of PGR traded up $2.48 on Thursday, hitting $218.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,397,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,094. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $127.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.06 and a fifty-two week high of $229.00.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Progressive from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.18.

Get Our Latest Report on PGR

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.