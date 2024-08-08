Aprio Wealth Management LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of General Electric by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 16,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of the South lifted its position in General Electric by 1.2% during the second quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 5,909 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 3.8% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.71.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

GE stock traded up $3.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $165.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,778,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,072,369. General Electric has a twelve month low of $84.42 and a twelve month high of $177.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.10, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

