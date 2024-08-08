AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Insider Sells 800 Shares

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) insider Xiangwei Gong sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $117,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,956,701.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

ATR traded up $1.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $145.41. The stock had a trading volume of 88,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,509. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.36 and a twelve month high of $151.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.21.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $910.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.15 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 38.63%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair raised AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Institutional Trading of AptarGroup

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATR. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.8% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in AptarGroup by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in AptarGroup by 25.0% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

