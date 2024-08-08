Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Aptiv from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aptiv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.00.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Aptiv

Aptiv Price Performance

Aptiv stock opened at $67.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $106.35.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,330.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aptiv

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Aptiv by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 110,952 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,120,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aptiv

(Get Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.