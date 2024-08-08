Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) Hits New 1-Year High at $500.00

Shares of Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 500 ($6.39) and last traded at GBX 477 ($6.10), with a volume of 99810 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 475 ($6.07).

Aquis Exchange Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £130.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,500.00 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 476.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 426.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52.

About Aquis Exchange

Aquis Exchange PLC operates as a multilateral trading facility in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Aquis Exchange, Aquis Stock Exchange, and Aquis Technologies. The company offers a trading platform with a subscription-based pricing model based on electronic messaging traffic; data services to third party vendors; and access for clients to trade in stocks and ETFs across European markets, as well as licenses its exchange related technology to various international financial services clients across various asset classes.

Featured Articles

