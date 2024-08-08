Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Aramark had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Aramark updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.570- EPS.

ARMK traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,990. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.97%.

ARMK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Aramark from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aramark presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.97.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

