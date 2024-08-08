Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $39.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $36.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARMK. UBS Group upped their price objective on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.97.

Shares of ARMK stock traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $34.19. 331,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,324,740. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.26 and a 200 day moving average of $31.98. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.24.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 3.43%. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is 15.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 32.0% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 319.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

