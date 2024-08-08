Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) rose 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.05 and last traded at $4.01. Approximately 1,171,949 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 6,232,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Archer Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer Aviation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.30.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average of $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.35.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.08). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Archer Aviation by 13.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Archer Aviation by 29.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 311,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 70,575 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

