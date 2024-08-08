Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $19.79, but opened at $22.33. Arcturus Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 112,305 shares traded.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $1.21. The company had revenue of $49.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.61% and a negative net margin of 81.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.98) earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $1,040,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 447,448 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,394.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCT. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,846,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 224.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 114,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 79,387 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $927,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 60,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 17,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Trading Down 5.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.83. The company has a market cap of $504.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.64.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

See Also

