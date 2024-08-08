Ardor (ARDR) Achieves Market Cap of $63.70 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 8th. During the last week, Ardor has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $63.70 million and approximately $7.99 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0638 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00036863 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006617 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00012415 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00008334 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

